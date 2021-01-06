Crypto.com Coin Tops One Day Volume of $113.87 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $113.87 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00319530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.20 or 0.02980250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00025635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,554,337,898 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OceanEx, Bibox, Indodax, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, CPDAX, ABCC, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bithumb Global, KuCoin, Dcoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.