Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) alerts:

In other Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

OXIG stock remained flat at $GBX 2,010 ($26.26) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.01. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,953.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,641.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.