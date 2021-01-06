Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMICY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 62,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,454. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

