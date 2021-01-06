Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.27

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 1309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 87,146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

