Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.80

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 1584231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

