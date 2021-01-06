IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.59. IKONICS shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.