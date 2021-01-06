Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $923.00

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 923 ($12.06) and last traded at GBX 923 ($12.06), with a volume of 374596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.86).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 895.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 834.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

About Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

