Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 375.24 ($4.90), with a volume of 146218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £313.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

