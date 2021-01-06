F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $809.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.57) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.57), with a volume of 621896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.52).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Roger Bone purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($645.86).

About F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

