Trident Group (TRDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00213074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00505297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00252704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017176 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

