Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Critical Contrast

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meridian and BAWAG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 BAWAG Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than BAWAG Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and BAWAG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17% BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and BAWAG Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.51 $10.61 million $1.73 12.20 BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than BAWAG Group.

Summary

Meridian beats BAWAG Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending. Its Corporates & Public segment provides lending products to international corporates; international real estate financing; corporate, mid-cap, and public lending; and other financial services. The company's Treasury segment offers trading and investment services, such as asset-liability management transactions, including secured and unsecured funding. BAWAG Group AG serves retail, small business, and corporate customers through a managed branch network, as well as through its online and mobile sales channels supported by its customer care center. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

