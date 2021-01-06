Nyerium (NYEX) One Day Volume Tops $11.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $11,113.37 and $11.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014534 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002006 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00030057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,731,880 coins and its circulating supply is 31,847,253 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

