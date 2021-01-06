Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.74

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 9897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

