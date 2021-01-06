Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.74

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 9897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.
Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.
In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.