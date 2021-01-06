Paxos Standard Token Price Down 0.3% This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00213074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00505297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00252704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017176 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

