Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Cap of $125.69 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Elitium has a market cap of $125.69 million and $517,108.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00011988 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00213074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00505297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00252704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.