TrueFlip (TFL) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,030.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,030.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00315616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.23 or 0.02987722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.