Head-To-Head Analysis: Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy -106.82% -20.23% -13.29%

This table compares Approach Resources and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million N/A N/A U.S. Energy $6.57 million 1.67 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

U.S. Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Approach Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Approach Resources and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Approach Resources beats U.S. Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

