Adrian Bunter Purchases 84,000 Shares of 8common Limited (8CO.AX) (ASX:8CO) Stock

8common Limited (8CO.AX) (ASX:8CO) insider Adrian Bunter acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00 ($9,000.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06.

8common Limited develops and distributes software solutions in Australia, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers Expense8, a travel and expense management software solution that manages and streamlines the end-to-end processing of employee generated expenses; and Perform8, a survey and action planning solution that diagnoses and prioritizes areas for improvement across its business, as well as Payhero that enables one-time and subscription customer billing to be managed in one place.

