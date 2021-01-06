Adrian Bunter Purchases 84,000 Shares of 8common Limited (8CO.AX) (ASX:8CO) Stock

8common Limited (8CO.AX) (ASX:8CO) insider Adrian Bunter acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00 ($9,000.00).
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06.
About 8common Limited (8CO.AX)
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 8common Limited (8CO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8common Limited (8CO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.