First American Bank Sells 1,111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First American Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. 370,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.19. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.45.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.