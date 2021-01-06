First American Bank Has $9.67 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

CTAS traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,181. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

