First American Bank Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $37.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,181.00. 163,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

