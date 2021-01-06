First American Bank Sells 2,090 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.48. The company had a trading volume of 386,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,959. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

