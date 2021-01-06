First American Bank Sells 1,056 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

TJX stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 242,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

