$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $53.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $68.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 41,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,031. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $717.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 59.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

