RedFOX Labs [old] Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

