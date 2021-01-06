Callisto Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,156.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $63,156.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.25 or 0.03337600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.