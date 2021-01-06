Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.00

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 2818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000.

About Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

