Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.27

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.27 and last traded at $226.27, with a volume of 1413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

