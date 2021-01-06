FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 million and a PE ratio of 28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

