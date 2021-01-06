Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.33

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.33 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 23455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

