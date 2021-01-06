Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.84

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 74514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
