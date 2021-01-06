Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.84

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 74514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

