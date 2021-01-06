Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.74

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 6621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,653. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

