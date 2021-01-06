Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $38.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.80 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,681. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $640.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,979,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 350,857 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 472,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

