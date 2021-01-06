Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of SPOT traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.97. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $346.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

