Zel Price Hits $0.0211 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $406,537.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00177988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,589,375 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

