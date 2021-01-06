Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $7.56 million and $619,975.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, OKEx and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

