Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.81 million, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of XAIR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,203. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 37.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

