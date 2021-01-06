$145.17 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce sales of $145.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.33 million to $148.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $571.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03.
NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $16.89.
Eastern Bankshares Company Profile
Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.