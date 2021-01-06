Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the highest is $314.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,958. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

