American National Bank Has $425,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 156,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.