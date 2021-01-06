American National Bank Buys Shares of 640 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.11. The stock had a trading volume of 313,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

