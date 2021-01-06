TE-FOOD One Day Volume Reaches $29,220.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $29,220.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,056,498 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

