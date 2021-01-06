$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

NYSE ANF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 58,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,187. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

