CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $3,562.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005785 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

