Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,089,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.79 on Wednesday, reaching $292.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,900. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

