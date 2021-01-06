First American Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,961 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,059,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

