First American Bank Sells 1,937 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,323,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

