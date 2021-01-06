First American Bank Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,038,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,061,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 165,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 254,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477,854. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

