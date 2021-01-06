Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Reduced by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 178,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,368. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

