$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

EMR stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. 164,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

